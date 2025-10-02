Primatologist Jane Goodall dies at 91
She rose to fame following her groundbreaking field research with chimpanzees
What happened
Jane Goodall, the conservationist and primatologist who rose to international fame for her groundbreaking field research with chimpanzees in Tanzania, died in her sleep Wednesday in Los Angeles while on a speaking tour. She was 91.
Who said what
Goodall was 26 and had no formal scientific training when she started studying a group of chimpanzees at a primitive research station on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, under an arrangement with her mentor, paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey. Within months, in the fall of 1960, she observed a male chimp fashioning twigs into an instrument to fish termites from a nest. Her revelation that primates used tools, a talent “considered uniquely human” at the time, “rocked the research world,” The Wall Street Journal said.
Goodall’s observations, detailed in magazines and documentaries, “transformed how the world perceived not only humans’ closest living biological relatives but also the emotional and social complexity of all animals,” The Associated Press said. Evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould called her discoveries about how chimpanzees raise their young, go to war, organize socially and experience human-like emotions “one of the Western world’s great scientific achievements.”
What next?
The Jane Goodall Institute, which she founded in 1977, will continue her conservation work and research. “Jane would be the first person to tell us that what the world needs right now is not sadness over her loss, but to get to work,” University of St. Andrews primatologist Cat Hobaiter told the BBC. “We all have a lot to be getting on with to make sure that we are not the last generation to live alongside wild chimpanzees.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Supreme Court rules for Fed’s Cook in Trump feud
Speed Read Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook can remain in her role following Trump’s attempts to oust her
-
US tipped to help Kyiv strike Russian energy sites
Speed Read Trump has approved providing Ukraine with intelligence for missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure
-
‘This isn’t just semantics’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Sing songs with Sandler, gawk at Gaffigan: These are the comedians to catch on tour this fall
the week recommends Laugh to keep yourself from crying
-
Television personalities who have come under fire
In Depth Jimmy Kimmel is the latest TV host to be swept up in controversy
-
8 riveting museum exhibitions on view in the fall — and well into 2026
The Week Recommends See Winslow Homer rarities and Black art reimagined
-
10 concert tours to see this fall
The Week Recommends Concert tour season isn't over. Check out these headliners.
-
5 of the best platonic TV friendships
the week recommends Maintaining boundaries has proven tricky for all but the most committed of buddies on the small screen
-
Florida erases rainbow crosswalk at Pulse nightclub
Speed Read The colorful crosswalk was outside the former LGBTQ nightclub where 49 people were killed in a 2016 shooting
-
Conservatism is rising. Just look at the music.
In the spotlight The radio reflects American culture
-
Trump says Smithsonian too focused on slavery's ills
Speed Read The president would prefer the museum to highlight 'success,' 'brightness' and 'the future'