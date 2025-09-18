8 riveting museum exhibitions on view in the fall — and well into 2026

When it comes to new museum exhibitions, this fall has it all — Impressionism, mid-century American modernism, historical Black art, manga and a showcase of British landscapes from fierce rivals. Here are eight standouts.

‘Fra Angelico,’ Palazzo Strozzi and Museo di San Marco, Florence, Italy

‘Annunciation,’ Fra Angelico, fresco, circa 1443 (Image credit: Vincenzo Fontana / Contributor / Getty Images)

In Florence, visitors can see several of Renaissance painter and Dominican friar Fra Angelico’s “lush religious scenes,” but this “once-in-a-lifetime” show at Palazzo Strozzi and Museo di San Marco is the city’s first major exhibition in seven decades entirely “devoted” to his work, said ARTnews. Among the two museums, 140 works will be displayed, including paintings, sculptures and drawings on loan from the Louvre, Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vatican Museums. (Sept. 26, 2025-Jan. 25, 2026)

‘Art of Manga,’ de Young Museum, San Francisco

OdaEiichiro (born 1975), ShueishaInc. (Publisher), ONEPIECE, 1997- (Image credit: ©EiichiroOda/Shueisha)

Manga, a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, is a “worldwide obsession,” said KQED, but “despite its ubiquity,” it’s rare to see the original drawings on display. Until now. “Art of Manga” is the first major U.S. museum exhibition focusing on what goes into creating this work and includes more than 600 drawings from some of the most influential manga creators. Longtime fans and newbies alike will appreciate the behind-the-scenes look at how this art is made and how the storytelling touches on important social issues. (Sept. 27, 2025-Jan. 25, 2026)

‘Architects of Being: Louise Nevelson and Esphyr Slobodkina,’ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Little Rock

Esphyr Slobodkina, ‘Levitator Abstraction,’ circa 1950. Oil on Masonite. Framed: 24 3/4 × 46 1/2 in. (Image credit: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts)

For the first time, these pioneering artists who helped shape mid-century modernism in the U.S. are being showcased side by side, with special attention to their similarities. Both were immigrants who launched their careers during the Great Depression, and “each woman’s story amplifies the other’s,” said the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibition will include found object sculptures, collages, paintings, jewelry, mixed media reliefs and clothing, all revealing their shared appreciation of “cubism, surrealism and constructivism.” (Oct. 3, 2025-Jan. 11, 2026)

‘Reimagine African American Art,’ Detroit Institute of Arts

The DIA is moving its African American galleries to the center of the museum, by Rivera Court (Image credit: Detroit Institute of Arts)

The Detroit Institute of Arts will christen its four new African American art gallery rooms with this assemblage of Black masterpieces from its collection. The “reimagined” galleries were moved to the “heart of the museum” to “better showcase” the contributions of local Black artists, said the Detroit Free Press. Sculptures, paintings, photographs and furniture from 1840-1986 will be on display, highlighting multiple styles and genres. (Opens Oct. 18)

‘The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism,’ Denver Art Museum

‘The Garden of Les Mathurins at Pontoise’ is one of Camille Pissarro’s more vibrant paintings (Image credit: John MacDougall / AFP / Getty)

Camille Pissarro was the sole painter to showcase his work at every Impressionist exhibition in Paris and “left a mark” on his peers and post-Impressionists like Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, said Apollo Magazine. “The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism” is the first major U.S. retrospective of the artist in 40 years and will feature over 80 of his paintings from more than 50 museums and private collections. Expect landscapes, cityscapes, figure paintings and “remarkable” urban scenes. (Oct. 26, 2025-Feb. 8, 2026)

'Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor,' Museum of Fine Arts Boston

‘Two Boys Rowing,’ 1880, Winslow Homer. Watercolor over graphite pencil on paper. Gift of James J. Minot. (Image credit: © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)

The Museum of Fine Arts is home to the world's largest collection of watercolors by Winslow Homer, one of “America’s greatest artists” who with “just washes and brushes on paper” could “evoke profound emotions,” said Boston Magazine. “Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor” provides a rare look at almost 50 pieces that have been in storage and are “so fragile” they have not been exposed to daylight in nearly five decades. Because of their safekeeping, the works are in beautiful condition, guaranteeing a “spectacular show.” (Nov. 2, 2025-Jan. 10, 2026)

‘Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared,’ Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, Washington, D.C.

“Shamanism 3,” Park Saengkwang (1904–1985), 1980. Ink and color on paper. Overall: 168.2 × 171.5 cm (66 1/4 × 67 1/4 in.). Image: 136 × 140 cm (53 9/16 × 55 1/8 in.). National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, PA-09416 (Image credit: © The Estate of Park Saengkwang)

This stunning exhibition of Korean masterpieces spans 1,500 years and boasts 200 works of art once found in Buddhist temples, Confucian academies and royal palaces. The pieces — sculptures, furniture, ceramics, landscape paintings — are from the vast collection of Lee Kun-Hee, former chair of Samsung. Following his death in 2020, his family donated a treasure trove of 23,000 objects to South Korea, and the priceless items displayed in “Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared” have never before been viewed in the U.S. (Nov. 8, 2025-Feb. 1, 2026)

‘Turner and Constable,’ Tate Britain London

John Constable was known for his cloud paintings (Image credit: Sepia Times / Contributor / Getty Images)

The rivalry between British painters J.M.W. Turner and John Constable is “one of the greatest in art history,” said Artsy, and this landmark exhibition shines a light on their individual and shared approaches to creating landscape paintings. Both men were born 250 years ago, and critics from their era called the contemporaries a “clash of fire and water,” the Tate Britain said. Paintings, sketchbooks and personal items will be on view, including bold later works by Turner that inspired Claude Monet and Constable’s takes on puffy clouds. (Nov. 27, 2025-April 12, 2026)