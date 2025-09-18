8 riveting museum exhibitions on view in the fall — and well into 2026
See Winslow Homer rarities and Black art reimagined
When it comes to new museum exhibitions, this fall has it all — Impressionism, mid-century American modernism, historical Black art, manga and a showcase of British landscapes from fierce rivals. Here are eight standouts.
‘Fra Angelico,’ Palazzo Strozzi and Museo di San Marco, Florence, Italy
In Florence, visitors can see several of Renaissance painter and Dominican friar Fra Angelico’s “lush religious scenes,” but this “once-in-a-lifetime” show at Palazzo Strozzi and Museo di San Marco is the city’s first major exhibition in seven decades entirely “devoted” to his work, said ARTnews. Among the two museums, 140 works will be displayed, including paintings, sculptures and drawings on loan from the Louvre, Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vatican Museums. (Sept. 26, 2025-Jan. 25, 2026)
‘Art of Manga,’ de Young Museum, San Francisco
Manga, a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, is a “worldwide obsession,” said KQED, but “despite its ubiquity,” it’s rare to see the original drawings on display. Until now. “Art of Manga” is the first major U.S. museum exhibition focusing on what goes into creating this work and includes more than 600 drawings from some of the most influential manga creators. Longtime fans and newbies alike will appreciate the behind-the-scenes look at how this art is made and how the storytelling touches on important social issues. (Sept. 27, 2025-Jan. 25, 2026)
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Architects of Being: Louise Nevelson and Esphyr Slobodkina,’ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Little Rock
For the first time, these pioneering artists who helped shape mid-century modernism in the U.S. are being showcased side by side, with special attention to their similarities. Both were immigrants who launched their careers during the Great Depression, and “each woman’s story amplifies the other’s,” said the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibition will include found object sculptures, collages, paintings, jewelry, mixed media reliefs and clothing, all revealing their shared appreciation of “cubism, surrealism and constructivism.” (Oct. 3, 2025-Jan. 11, 2026)
‘Reimagine African American Art,’ Detroit Institute of Arts
The Detroit Institute of Arts will christen its four new African American art gallery rooms with this assemblage of Black masterpieces from its collection. The “reimagined” galleries were moved to the “heart of the museum” to “better showcase” the contributions of local Black artists, said the Detroit Free Press. Sculptures, paintings, photographs and furniture from 1840-1986 will be on display, highlighting multiple styles and genres. (Opens Oct. 18)
‘The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism,’ Denver Art Museum
Camille Pissarro was the sole painter to showcase his work at every Impressionist exhibition in Paris and “left a mark” on his peers and post-Impressionists like Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, said Apollo Magazine. “The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism” is the first major U.S. retrospective of the artist in 40 years and will feature over 80 of his paintings from more than 50 museums and private collections. Expect landscapes, cityscapes, figure paintings and “remarkable” urban scenes. (Oct. 26, 2025-Feb. 8, 2026)
'Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor,' Museum of Fine Arts Boston
The Museum of Fine Arts is home to the world's largest collection of watercolors by Winslow Homer, one of “America’s greatest artists” who with “just washes and brushes on paper” could “evoke profound emotions,” said Boston Magazine. “Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor” provides a rare look at almost 50 pieces that have been in storage and are “so fragile” they have not been exposed to daylight in nearly five decades. Because of their safekeeping, the works are in beautiful condition, guaranteeing a “spectacular show.” (Nov. 2, 2025-Jan. 10, 2026)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
‘Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared,’ Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, Washington, D.C.
This stunning exhibition of Korean masterpieces spans 1,500 years and boasts 200 works of art once found in Buddhist temples, Confucian academies and royal palaces. The pieces — sculptures, furniture, ceramics, landscape paintings — are from the vast collection of Lee Kun-Hee, former chair of Samsung. Following his death in 2020, his family donated a treasure trove of 23,000 objects to South Korea, and the priceless items displayed in “Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared” have never before been viewed in the U.S. (Nov. 8, 2025-Feb. 1, 2026)
‘Turner and Constable,’ Tate Britain London
The rivalry between British painters J.M.W. Turner and John Constable is “one of the greatest in art history,” said Artsy, and this landmark exhibition shines a light on their individual and shared approaches to creating landscape paintings. Both men were born 250 years ago, and critics from their era called the contemporaries a “clash of fire and water,” the Tate Britain said. Paintings, sketchbooks and personal items will be on view, including bold later works by Turner that inspired Claude Monet and Constable’s takes on puffy clouds. (Nov. 27, 2025-April 12, 2026)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
10 concert tours to see this fall
The Week Recommends Concert tour season isn't over. Check out these headliners.
-
Video games to curl up with this fall, including Ghost of Yotei and LEGO Party
The Week Recommends Several highly anticipated video games are coming this fall
-
Rachel Jones: Gated Canyons – ‘riotously colourful’ works from an ‘exhilarating’ painter
The Week Recommends The 34-year-old is the first artist to take over Dulwich Picture Gallery’s main space
-
10 upcoming albums to stream during spooky season
The Week Recommends As fall arrives, check out new albums from Taylor Swift, Jeff Tweedy, the Lemonheads and more
-
Art review: Lorna Simpson: Source Notes
Feature Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, through Nov. 2
-
A Spinal Tap reunion, Thomas Pynchon by way of Paul Thomas Anderson and a harrowing Stephen King adaptation in September movies
the week recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Spinal Tap II,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘The Long Walk’
-
Don't fly by the seat of your pants. Do it the healthy way with these airborne tips.
The Week Recommends Yes to stretching. Even more yesses to hydration.
-
'The Office' spinoff, a 'Mare of Easttown' follow-up and the Guinness family royalty in September TV
the week recommends This month's new television releases include 'The Paper,' 'Task' and 'House of Guinness'