The birth of impressionism

Now iconic, the style of art characterised by airy colors and undefined brushstrokes was criticised in its early days

A visitor looks at the painting "La Lecture"
Paris's Musee d'Orsay is running an exhibition replicating what is considered to be the first impressionism art show
(Image credit: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

The 15 April 1874 has a good claim to be the founding moment of modern art. A group of 31 artists, who'd often been rejected by the official Paris Salon, had decided to stage their own show at 35 Boulevard des Capucines, a photographers' studio. They included Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Berthe Morisot, Camille Pissarro and Alfred Sisley, all of whom were regarded as part of the "avant-garde" (a military term that had only recently acquired its modern meaning). The show had some 3,500 paying visitors (400,000 visited the Salon) and it made a loss. Most of the reviews were negative. But it launched impressionism as a movement.

How did it get the name "impressionism"?

