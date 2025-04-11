Shangri-La Paris: an elegant Parisian grande dame

Soak up views of the Eiffel Tower from your terrace at this opulent hotel

Shangri-La Paris exterior of building and front gates.
A rich history: the hotel was once the private townhouse of Napoleon's grandnephew
(Image credit: Shangri-La Paris)
By
published

Few hotels can rival the Shrangri-La Paris for its views of the Eiffel Tower. The building was built in 1896 by Prince Roland Bonaparte, Napoleon's grandnephew and last male descendant of the family. Many of its main rooms are classified as historical monuments, including the grand salon, modelled on the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, but with Napoleon I's gold bee emblem in bas relief visible throughout. Funnily enough, the prince's main apartments don't face the Eiffel Tower, because it was widely considered an eyesore at the time. Fortunately, most guest rooms have breathtaking views of it. From my aptly named Eiffel View Room I was able to enjoy the nightly tower light show, so close it felt as if I could almost reach out and touch it.



Natasha Langan
