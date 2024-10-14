Inside Chopard's hotel on Place Vendôme

Swiss jewellery maison Chopard has an ultra-exclusive Parisian hotel that elevates the art of hospitality

Chopard hotel Place Vendôme Paris
The property's discreet entrance on Paris' Place Vendôme
(Image credit: Gregory Copitet)
By
published

Diamonds have long been a leitmotif at Chopard. Diamonds feature throughout the Swiss brand's high jewellery; they also criss-cross the watch dials of its Happy Diamonds collection. Most recently, the gem gave its name to a different type of Chopard creation: a hotel room, with views on Paris' Place Vendôme.

The Diamant Suite is one of 15 bedrooms – 10 suites, five rooms – that make up 1, Place Vendôme, the hotel by Chopard. Within walking distance of the Louvre museum, or the Jardin des Tuileries, 1, Place Vendôme is entered via a discreet blue door flanked by the windows of Chopard's Paris boutique.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Felix Bischof
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸