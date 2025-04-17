Cartier at the V&A: a 'dazzling' show
A 'once-in-a-lifetime' display of the French jeweller's 'exquisite' objects
London's Victoria & Albert Museum has been transformed into a "spellbinding" venue for this "once-in-a-lifetime retrospective" of Maison Cartier, said Evgenia Siokos in The Telegraph.
Over 350 jewels, watches and "gobstopper-sized gems" are on display until 16 November, spanning everything from the late Queen Elizabeth's diamonds to Princess Grace of Monaco's engagement ring. Visitors are "deftly" drawn into the "spheres of cultural influence" that inspired three brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques Cartier, to propel their grandfather's family business into the world-renowned jeweller it is today.
The "most astounding" piece of all is a beautifully restored platinum and ruby necklace commissioned by the Maharaja of Patiala in 1928, which "mysteriously" disappeared following Indian Independence and was rediscovered in London in 1988 with its largest stones missing. Also of "particular note" is a 1925 vanity case in the shape of an Egyptian sarcophagus, adorned with two carved emerald sphinxes "encrusted with onyx and diamonds".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It's a "dazzling" show, said Nancy Durrant in The Times. Curators Helen Molesworth and Rachel Garrahan have "kept it simple", artfully arranging a collection of "exquisite objects of outstanding beauty, quality and ingenuity", together with illustrations from the Cartier archives revealing fascinating details about the design process, "all mostly spotlit against black".
The Cartier-sponsored exhibition could easily have felt like a "foie-gras force-feeding of brand propaganda", said Joe Bromley in London's The Standard. But this is "far from the case", thanks to the "intelligent" curation and "spectacular" treasures on display.
The jewels themselves are "impossible not to obsess over". Highlights include the "rather magnificent" Manchester Tiara, made in 1903 for the Dowager of Manchester with over 400 rose-cut diamonds, and a series of showstopping "Tutti Frutti" pieces – a "pick-and-mix" of precious gems that look, "in spotless glass cabinets, like the contents of an old-world confectionery shop".
Fittingly, the exhibition concludes with yet another room of "glittering tiaras", added Durrant in The Times, one made as recently as 2017. "Who is commissioning this stuff? I'm glad someone still is."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Blue Origin all-female flight: one giant leap back for womankind?
Talking Point 'Morally vacuous' celeb space crew embody defeat for feminism
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
-
Rockliffe Hall's soothing sleep retreat
The Week Recommends From guided meditation to a calming massage, this spa break will have you nodding off in no time
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
-
What is Free Speech?: a 'meticulous' look at the evolution of freedom of expression
The Week Recommends Fara Dabhoiwala provides both history and critique while 'correcting misconceptions'
By The Week UK
-
What is Free Speech?: a 'meticulous' look at the evolution of freedom of expression
The Week Recommends Fara Dabhoiwala provides both history and critique while 'correcting misconceptions'
By The Week UK
-
Rupert Gavin shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The theatre impresario picks works by Dan Jones, Annie Ernaux and Floella Benjamin
By The Week UK
-
What They Found: Sam Mendes's powerful debut documentary
The Week Recommends The Oscar-winning director's harrowing film features footage and first-hand accounts of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp
By The Week UK
-
The Return: a 'lethally effective' Odyssey adaptation
The Week Recommends Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche reunite in Urberto Pasolini's 'emotionally gripping' drama
By The Week UK
-
Critics' choice: Three takes on tavern dining
Feature A second Minetta Tavern, A 1946 dining experience, and a menu with a mission
By The Week US
-
Film reviews: Warfare and A Minecraft Movie
Feature A combat film that puts us in the thick of it and five misfits fall into a cubic-world adventure
By The Week US
-
Music reviews: Perfume Genius, Momma, Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Feature "Glory," "Welcome to My Blue Sky," and "Who Believes in Angels?"
By The Week US
-
Myth and Marble: Ancient Roman Sculpture From the Torlonia Collection
Feature The private collection is being revealed to the public for the first time in decades
By The Week US