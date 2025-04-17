Cartier at the V&A: a 'dazzling' show

A 'once-in-a-lifetime' display of the French jeweller's 'exquisite' objects

Bandeau in Tutti Frutti style, English Art Works for Cartier London, 1928.
Bandeau tiara in Tutti Frutti style: a 'pick-and-mix' of precious gems
(Image credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London)
By
published

London's Victoria & Albert Museum has been transformed into a "spellbinding" venue for this "once-in-a-lifetime retrospective" of Maison Cartier, said Evgenia Siokos in The Telegraph.

Over 350 jewels, watches and "gobstopper-sized gems" are on display until 16 November, spanning everything from the late Queen Elizabeth's diamonds to Princess Grace of Monaco's engagement ring. Visitors are "deftly" drawn into the "spheres of cultural influence" that inspired three brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques Cartier, to propel their grandfather's family business into the world-renowned jeweller it is today.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸