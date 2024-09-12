A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography

As a "man who supposedly trades in throwaway wisecracks", you wouldn't think the satirist Craig Brown would be the person to "tell us something thought-provoking, perhaps even deep, about monarchy", said Stephen Smith in The Observer. Yet in his glorious new book – a follow-up to similar works about Princess Margaret and the Beatles – that's exactly what he does.

Brown has hoovered up virtually everything ever written about Elizabeth II – decades-old newspaper reports, the "memoirs of courtiers, flunkies and hangers-on" – and out of this material has crafted 112 thematic chapters, focused on everything from the Queen's love of horse racing to the dreams people have had about her. (The oddest belongs to Paul Theroux, who imagined "her nipples cool against my ears".)

It adds up to a "vivid and remarkably telling study of our late head of state". Brown has perhaps only one serious thesis, said Matthew Parris in Literary Review: "almost everyone, he says, goes slightly bonkers" in the Queen's presence. "We gabble, we dry up, we lose our thread, we gawp, we stammer." Kingsley Amis even avoided beans before meeting her, so anxious was he about farting or belching.

Brown devotes a chapter to the "brisk dispatch with which she would terminate conversations". "How very interesting," she'd intone, before moving on. As much as this "wonderfully readable" book is about the Queen, it is also "about ourselves as a nation, reflected and refracted through our own relationships with one person".

"I enjoyed 'A Voyage Around the Queen' so much that I wished it were longer than its 672 pages," said Christopher Howse in The Daily Telegraph. We learn that when Mahatma Gandhi sent Elizabeth a hand-woven tablecloth as a wedding gift, her grandmother, Queen Mary, declared it a "horrible thing", having mistaken it for one of his loincloths. When, at the beacon lighting for the Queen's Silver Jubilee, the officer in charge confided that "absolutely everything" had gone wrong, she replied: "Oh good. What fun!"

Brown even has "unmistakably irreverent fun" with the aftermath of her death, said John Banville in The Guardian – noting the battier expressions of mourning, including Norwich Council's decision to close a bike rack as a mark of respect. Funny, clever and "gloriously bizarre", his book is an "astute account of the well-nigh unaccountable public life of an intensely private person".