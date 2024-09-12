A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography

Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II.
An 'astute' account of an 'intensely private' person
By
published

As a "man who supposedly trades in throwaway wisecracks", you wouldn't think the satirist Craig Brown would be the person to "tell us something thought-provoking, perhaps even deep, about monarchy", said Stephen Smith in The Observer. Yet in his glorious new book – a follow-up to similar works about Princess Margaret and the Beatles – that's exactly what he does.

Brown has hoovered up virtually everything ever written about Elizabeth II – decades-old newspaper reports, the "memoirs of courtiers, flunkies and hangers-on" – and out of this material has crafted 112 thematic chapters, focused on everything from the Queen's love of horse racing to the dreams people have had about her. (The oddest belongs to Paul Theroux, who imagined "her nipples cool against my ears".)

