Hôtel du Couvent: a tranquil hideaway in the French Riviera

Find pared-back luxury in the heart of Nice within the walls of a beautifully restored former nunnery

Exterior of Hôtel du Couvent in Nice.
Exquisitely designed: the Hôtel du Couvent, Nice
By
published

I have been visiting the French town of Nice at least once a year for most of the past two decades. For reasons I can't explain, the city called to me, from my school French textbooks, until I finally arrived as a 20-year-old backpacker in 2003. Since then, I've been back regularly, for sojourns ranging from a few hours to a few months, and it never fails to delight.

I've spent much of that time, as many visitors do, in the Old Town. I never really paid attention to the high walls at the bottom of the Colline du Château, nor imagined what was behind them. When I heard it was, in fact, an ancient convent and that 10 years had been spent converting it into a design-led luxury hotel, I knew my next visit would have to include time there. Welcome to Hôtel du Couvent.

