French town divided over horse-drawn bin lorries

Critics say that the eco-friendly take on rubbish collection is 'terrifying' for the animals

Horse-drawn kerbside waste collection in Charleville-Mezieres, north-eastern France
(Image credit: Andia / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By
published

A row has broken out in France over the use of horses for bin collections and other municipal tasks.

In Questembert, Brittany, two eight-year-old mares called Havane and Gladez, who are used for waste collection and school transport, as well as Christmas rides for local families, have been "dragged into a controversy", said The Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸