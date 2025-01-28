5 romantic hotels ideal for couples
Love is in the air at these enchanting properties
It is easy to get lost in daydreams about a romantic getaway with your partner, being that Valentine's Day is around the corner. Make those pinings a reality by booking a stay at one of these five stunning hotels that are perfect for a joint escape.
Bliss at the beach: Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Most staff members at Round Hill Hotel and Villas have worked at the property for 30 years or more, and this "delightfully friendly" crew treats guests like they are at their own vacation retreat, Condé Nast Traveler said. There is an "undeniable chic" feel to the hotel, with its Pineapple House rooms designed by Ralph Lauren and spacious villas featuring delightful extras like "bookshelves crammed with novels and almanacs." Enjoy the private beach and all the activities that go along with it, like paddleboarding and jumping on the water trampoline. Break for the "fabulous" Caribbean breakfasts, lunches and dinners made with ingredients grown on property.
Centuries of history on display: Abbaye de la Bussière, Burgundy, France
Once a monastery, today Abbaye de la Bussière looks like "something from a fairy tale," the Michelin Guide said, and is surrounded by vineyards, parkland and a lake. The estate was originally built during the 12th-century as a Cistercian Abbey, and its 20 rooms and suites are "lavishly decorated in antique woodwork and rich fabrics." There are reminders everywhere of the property's past, like the sharp Gothic arches and beautiful stained glass windows. Guests are encouraged to check out the vineyards of Burgundy and take advantage of an only-at-the-Abbaye experience: a visit to the nearby home of British sculptor Paul Day, who regales callers with stories of his art and how he created sculptures of Queen Elizabeth and Fred Rogers.
A charmer near the city: The Inn Above Tide, Sausalito, California
Right across San Francisco Bay sits The Inn Above Tide, a boutique hotel in Sausalito with "jaw-dropping views" from its patios and "giant picture windows," Forbes said. The seven suites and 26 rooms all look out over the water, but the penthouse "stands apart" with a double shower for two and freestanding spa bathtub "positioned strategically" so you can see the San Francisco skyline and "whatever adorable sea lion or dolphin happens to splash into view." The Inn Above Tide walks the perfect line of offering "thoughtful" touches of romance, like flowers and sparkling wine in the rooms, without becoming saccharine.
Over-the-top in all the best ways: Royal Mansour Marrakech
Opulence is the name of the game at Royal Mansour Marrakech. This hotel is an "icon," Condé Nast Traveler said, with guests staying in their own three-story riads with plunge pools and 24/7 access to a personal butler. Ensure at least one dinner takes place at La Grande Table Marocaine, known for its "legendary" lamb shoulder tagine and "regularly hailed as one of the best restaurants in the world." Guests also have access to "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunities like visiting the lavish nearby home of perfumer Serge Lutens, normally off limits to the public.
Embracing tranquility: Naviva, Punta Mita, Mexico
Bird calls and ocean waves are the soundtrack to every stay at Naviva, an all-inclusive, adults only resort in Mexico spread out across 48 acres of jungle. In this "secluded setting," there are 15 bungalow-style luxury tents, Afar said, so there are never more than 30 guests on site. It is an ideal place for a "true relaxation retreat," where you and your partner can connect while sitting on the white-sand beach or taking a yoga class. Rates include all food and drinks, plus one 90-minute spa experience and activities like a snorkeling safari, distillery trip and sunset gratitude meditation.
Catherine Garcia
