Take an island-hopping trip around Brittany

From neolithic monuments to colourful harbours, there is much to discover

A high angle shot on houses of Brehat from the vantage point of the Saint Michel chapel.
(Image credit: Alamy / M@rcel)
By
published

The many islands off the coast of Brittany have some features in common: "undulant" green interiors, dramatic sea cliffs, and so on. But each also has its own distinct character, says Sean Thomas in The Telegraph, making an "island-hopping road trip" here a "multifarious" pleasure.

In summer, the climate along Brittany's southern shore is "reliably good", and the journeys between the islands are easy enough – none are far from the coast, and ferries are "plentiful". To begin your adventure, you could take the ferry from Portsmouth to Saint-Malo, or fly to Rennes, Brest or Nantes, then hire a car if you haven't brought one, and head to the Gulf of Morbihan.

