All change at the Louvre

Emmanuel Macron announces overhaul of Paris institution following a series of issues

Emmanuel Macron in front of the Mona Lisa
Speaking at the Louvre, Macron set out details of his New Renaissance project, which includes an international competition to design a second entrance
(Image credit: Bertrand Guay / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

The Mona Lisa will be moved to a new space at the Louvre following warnings about overcrowding and crumbling infrastructure at the Parisian museum.

Speaking in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece yesterday, Emmanuel Macron said the famous work will have a "special space" as part of what he called "a new renaissance" at the venue.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

