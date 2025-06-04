6 captivating new US museum exhibitions to see this summer

Get up close to Gustave Caillebotte and discover New Vision photography

A woman looks at the Vermeer painting &quot;Mistress and Maid&quot; at The Frick
'Mistress and Maid' by Johannes Vermeer is once again on display at The Frick
(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

School is just about out for summer, but that doesn't mean learning has to end. Expand your mind at one of these six new museum exhibitions, including a look at 1940s design and an unprecedented display of Johannes Vermeer paintings.

'Against Time: The Noguchi Museum 40th Anniversary Reinstallation,' and 'Temitayo Ogunbiyi: You will wonder if we would have been friends,' Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York City

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸