The insides and outsides of Helsinki's energetic art scene
Finland's capital has an admirable mix of street art and museums
Art lovers who know, know to not sleep on Helsinki. Finland's capital is loaded with museums, galleries and walls covered with elaborate murals and graffiti. For the best of art on both the outside and inside, plan to visit the main attractions, like the Ateneum and Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, then turn rudderless and wander around town to see what creativity you might stumble on.
Finnish art, past and present
The Ateneum is the mother of all Finnish museums, providing a "crash course in the nation's art," Lonely Planet said. The museum houses a vast collection of 30,000 paintings, sculptures and other works, including pieces by Helene Schjerfbeck, Albert Edelfelt and Pekka Halonen. Though the museum boasts the world's largest collection of Finnish art, Vincent Van Gogh is also part of the roster: His "Street in Auvers-sur-Oise" was acquired by the Ateneum in 1903. On the first Sunday of the month, guided tours are offered in English, Finnish, Swedish and Russian, offering insights into both the art and the museum's "palatial" 1887 neo-Renaissance building.
The Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma looks outward, with "international modern works" filling the "ultra-modern building," Time Out said. The temporary exhibitions here are "quirky" and "cool" and include a recent thought-provoking exploration of what it means to belong. Kiasma has a growing collection of 8,800 contemporary art works, adding about 100 every year, and routinely invites artists for discussions that are open to the public.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In a city filled with well-established museums, Amos Rex is the new kid. Open since 2018, Amos Rex aims to surprise visitors, often offering experimental contemporary art. When entering the museum, housed inside a functionalist building from the 1930s, you head underground to the exhibition halls. The works on display "bring the traditional, the new and the future together in an intriguing space," Lonely Planet said, with skylights in the museum's ceiling giving passerby the ability to look inside. Established artists are part of the collection, but young creatives get their due every three years, when Amos Rex holds its Generation showcase of 15- to 23-year-old artists.
Architecture that takes risks
Architects in Helsinki do not believe in copying and pasting. The most iconic buildings in the city have their own distinct styles, starting with the 1919 Art Nouveau granite train station designed by Eliel Saarinen. Two "stern statues" flank the main entrance, The New York Times said, with a tall clock tower soaring above. This is in contrast to the new Oodi library, a "monumental, three-story, curved-wood building" made of spruce timber with walls of windows that is steps from the train station.
No materials are out of the question. Finlandia Hall, a stark white marble masterpiece, took its inspiration from an iceberg, and the copper-domed Temppeliaukio Church was built directly into solid rock. This created a "striking appearance and wonderful acoustics," Forbes said, and is "yet another example of how Finnish design seeks to connect with nature wherever possible."
Art hits the streets
Street art is having a resurgence in Helsinki, following a crackdown between 1998 and 2008 that eliminated most of the unauthorized murals and graffiti that covered walls, staircases and electrical boxes around the city. Head to Baana, which has the largest concentration of murals in Finland, to see a massive mural painted in 2017 by famed Finnish graffiti artist EGS and his Brazilian counterpart Os Gemeos, or Keran Hallit. You can get in on the action yourself in Suvilahti, where the Make Your Mark gallery sells spray paint for tagging in authorized areas.
Traditional public art is also spread out across the city. It is an eclectic mix of styles spanning hundreds of years — a bust of Alexander I created in 1814 is in the courtyard of the University of Helsinki Library, a few miles from "Arabia's Horses," a 2003 sculpture designed for children to touch. The public art collection is 500 pieces strong and managed by the Helsinki Art Museum, which put together a handy map showing each work's location, the name of the artist and when the art was made.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
'We have witnessed firsthand how health and civics intersect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Abortion rights are a 'core issue' for Kamala Harris
The Explainer She is featuring a 'rapid-response mentality' on reproductive rights
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suddenly focused on Donald Trump's mental acuity?
Today's Big Question As Election Day looms, Kamala Harris and her allies are mounting a late-stage attack on the former president's mental health — but why now? And will it matter to voters?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The best ski resorts for a winter escape
The Week Recommends From the Dolomites to the Pyrenees, these are Europe's top ski destinations
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mulled white wine: a 'quirky' Christmas hit?
The Week Recommends Retailers are hoping to tempt shoppers with a 'lighter' version of the classic festive tipple
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Tartiflette recipe
The Week Recommends This cheesy dish is perfectly warming in the winter
By The Week UK Published
-