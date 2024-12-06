France's Macron vows to finish out term

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected calls to resign and said he will name a new prime minister in the coming days

French President Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron insisted he would finish out his five-year term, which ends in 2027
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he would name a new prime minister "in the coming days," after the National Assembly forced the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, and he rejected calls from opposition lawmakers to step down himself to facilitate an end to France's political gridlock.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

