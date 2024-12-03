French government poised to fall amid budget fight

Far-right and leftist opposition parties both filed motions of no confidence against Prime Minister Michel Barnier

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier
Barnier may soon become the first French prime minister forced out by a no-confidence vote since 1962
(Image credit: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The French government is widely expected to collapse this week after far-right and leftist opposition parties both filed motions of no confidence against Prime Minister Michel Barnier Monday. Barnier, appointed in September by centrist President Emmanuel Macron, irked both factions by moving to push through a controversial 2025 budget without parliamentary approval.

