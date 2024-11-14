Marine Le Pen's fake jobs trial

The far-right French leader could face a fine, jail time, and a five-year ban from public office if found guilty of embezzlement

Marine Le Pen, wearing a black coat and gold necklace, and her lawyer, wearing a dark coat and tie, walk outside of a French courtroom
The RN politician and her lawyer, Rodolphe Bosselut, outside a Paris courtroom on 13 November
(Image credit: Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

Marine Le Pen's political trajectory looks more uncertain than ever after prosecutors called for a temporary ban on the far-right French leader's public office ambitions.

In the last stretch of her trial for the alleged embezzlement of EU funds, Prosecutor Nicolas Barret delivered his closing statement before the Paris criminal court on Wednesday, demanding that Le Pen – a prominent face of France's far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party – face a five-year jail sentence, a €300,000 (£249,439) fine, and a five-year ban on running for public office.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸