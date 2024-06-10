Jordan Bardella: the Pied Piper of the French far-right

The rise and rise of Marine Le Pen's prodigy could make him the next prime minister

Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella
Jordan Bardella, the 'clean-cut, strong-jawed TikTok star', has been the 'cherished disciple' of former party leader Marine Le Pen
(Image credit: Chang Martin / SIPA / Shutterstock)
By
published

Hours after Emmanuel Macron and his centrist Renaissance party suffered a "calamitous result" in the European elections, the French president surprised even political insiders by calling a snap parliamentary election, said Sky News.

French voters will have their say in two rounds of voting, on 30 June and 7 July, said the broadcaster. Although Macron's job is safe, with the next presidential election not due until 2027, the parliamentary poll will determine France's next prime minister. 

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

