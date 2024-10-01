Why is Marine Le Pen on trial?

French politician stands to lose more than her freedom if found guilty of embezzling EU funds

Close-up of Marine Le Pen&#039;s face
Marine Le Pen speaks to the French press after the June 2024 French parliamentary elections, when her party become the country's third-biggest
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)
By
published

Marine Le Pen, the former leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN), has gone on trial in Paris for allegedly embezzling money from the European Parliament.

She is charged alongside 26 other figures in the party, including several sitting MEPs and her 96-year-old father and party founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in what Le Monde called a "decisive trial in more ways than one".

Marine Le Pen The Explainer European Parliament
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

