Far-right wins first round in French elections

Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) won the first round of snap parliamentary elections

Marine Le Pen celebrates far-right victory in France
Marine Le Pen lost the presidency to Macron in 2017 and 2022
(Image credit: Francois Lo Presti / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

France's far-right National Rally party won the first round of snap parliamentary elections on Sunday, taking 33% of the votes, the Interior Ministry said Monday. The leftist New Popular Front coalition earned 28%, while President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance came in third with 21%. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen French Elections
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸