Why Emmanuel Macron has called snap elections
President surprises France with vote after Marine Le Pen's EU victory
French President Emmanuel Macron has called snap parliamentary elections after a victory for Marine Le Pen's National Rally in the European Parliament vote.
It won 31.5% of the vote, more than double the share that went to Macron's centrist party. Exit polls had begun to roll in when Macron delivered his "bombshell moment" to the French population, said the BBC.
The "Paris commentariat" had thought he would shrug off the result as an "aberration", said the BBC, and trust that the upcoming Olympics and European football championships would distract from politics. But Macron said he could not "pretend nothing had happened", said Sky News, and admitted the EU election was "no good" for his government.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The snap elections are a "massive gamble", said Euronews. Macron has already lost his absolute majority in the national assembly after being re-elected two years ago.
Le Pen and National Rally president Jordan Bardella "sought to frame the EU election as a mid-term referendum on Mr Macron's mandate, tapping into discontent with immigration, crime and a two-year inflation crisis", said The Telegraph.
If National Rally wins a majority, Macron will be "left as a lame duck" until his term ends in 2027.
The first round of elections for the national assembly will take place on 30 June and the second on 7 July, a few weeks before the Paris Olympics.
Analysts told The Guardian that a National Rally majority was "unlikely", in part because European elections are seen by voters as a "low-cost way of delivering a kick to the incumbent government" and things "may well turn out differently in a local parliamentary election".
Macron is trying to "make the best of his weak position by reclaiming the initiative" and forcing National Rally "into election mode faster than it would have liked". But the "unexpected decision" is a "roll of the dice" on his political future.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Michael Mosley 'collapsed' during holiday hike
Speed Read Tributes paid to 'national treasure' who did so much to popularise science
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Hong Kong launches 'smile offensive' to boost flagging tourism
Under The Radar Government minister blames 'black sheep' for territory's unfriendly reputation and calls on hospitality staff to go 'the extra mile'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What financial moves should college grads prioritize?
The Explainer The real world means rent, groceries and student loan payments
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Steve Bannon ordered to prison by July 1
Speed Read The former Trump adviser will serve a four-month contempt of Congress sentence
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden links Ukraine fight to World War II on D-Day
Speed Read The US cannot "bow down to dictators," said the president in a speech that also implicitly criticized Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel targets US in secret influence campaign
Speed Read The campaign hit US lawmakers with pro-Israel and anti-Muslim messaging
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Senate GOP blocks birth control access bill
Speed Read The vote to protect contraception fell short amid Republican opposition
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel and Hezbollah teeter toward war
Speed Read Hezbollah rocket attacks on Sunday sparked wildfires in northern Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden aims to limit asylum at US-Mexico border
Speed Read The president instituted significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the border
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What is at stake in the EU elections?
Today's Big Question Right-wing parties are on the rise
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
India's Modi expected to win 3rd term with smaller majority
Speed Read Surprising results have distanced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an assumed landslide victory
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published