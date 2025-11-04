Trump to partly fund SNAP as shutdown talks progress
The administration has said it will cover about 50% of benefits
What happened
The Trump administration said Monday it will drain a food aid contingency fund to pay for about 50% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in November, complying with orders from two federal courts. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) Monday night blocked a Democratic measure to force the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fully fund SNAP, calling it a “political stunt” from a party refusing to fully fund the government. But yesterday also saw the “first glimmers toward ending” the “near-record long federal government shutdown,” Reuters said.
Who said what
Senators from both parties “are newly optimistic” that the shutdown “might soon come to an end,” The Washington Post said. Democrats hope Democratic victories in key gubernatorial elections Tuesday “could make Republicans question their shutdown strategy” and convince them to “negotiate an end” to the impasse, while Republicans suggest their Democratic colleagues “will be more willing to compromise once the election is over” and they won’t worry about disappointing their voters.
“I’m optimistic” that “we’re getting close to an off-ramp,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters yesterday. “I sense that, too,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). “People are tired of this shutdown,” though “we’re still stuck with this premise of what we’re going to do about health care costs.” Things “just feel better this week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said, but “it could all fall apart again.”
There’s “no question that many lawmakers feel far closer to reopening the government than they did a week ago,” Semafor said, but they need to address a “complex series of connected issues” first. Lawmakers had “hoped that previous inflection points,” including the SNAP cutoff, “would change the dynamics of the shutdown,” the Post said, but none successfully forced “the parties to the negotiating table.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Exhausting the $5.25 billion SNAP backup fund “potentially sets the stage for a similar situation in December if the shutdown isn’t resolved by then,” said The Associated Press. USDA official Patrick Penn said in a court filing Monday that the administration expects “at least some states” to need “up to several months” to implement the “system changes” required to “provide the reduced benefit amounts.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Political cartoons for November 4
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more
-
Regal Scottish castle hotels
The Week Recommends These rural retreats are perfect for a Traitors-inspired cosy winter break
-
Will the public buy Rachel Reeves’ tax rises?
Today’s Big Question The Chancellor refused to rule out tax increases in her televised address, and is set to reverse pledges made in the election manifesto
-
SNAP aid uncertain amid court rulings, politics
Speed Read Funding for additional SNAP benefits ran out over the weekend
-
Trump’s White House ballroom: a threat to the republic?
Talking Point Trump be far from the first US president to leave his mark on the Executive Mansion, but to critics his remodel is yet more overreach
-
‘Not every social scourge is an act of war’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Pentagon unable to name boat strike casualties
Speed Read The Pentagon has so far acknowledged 14 strikes
-
41 political cartoons for October 2025
Cartoons Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump, ICE, Stephen Miller, the government shutdown, a peace plan in the Middle East, Jeffrey Epstein, and more.
-
Trump limits refugees mostly to white South Africans
Speed Read The administration is capping the number of refugees at 7,500
-
Dutch center-left rises in election as far-right falls
Speed Read The country’s other parties have ruled against forming a coalition
-
Judge rules US attorney ‘unlawfully serving’
Speed Read Bill Essayli had been serving in the role without Senate confirmation