Paris 2024 Olympics: a guide to the Games

Everything you need to know about the biggest event in sport

The Eiffel Tower with Olympic rings
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin in July, exactly a century after they last took place in France
(Image credit: Chesnot / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

The flame for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been lit in ancient Olympia and will be handed to the French organisers in Athens on Friday 26 April after an 11-day torch relay through Greece.

After a night in the French embassy in Athens, the flame will then travel by boat to Marseille, where its procession through France will begin on 8 May. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Paris Olympics 2024 Summer Olympics Paris Gaza Ukraine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸