Ukraine cheers House approval of military aid

Following a lengthy struggle, the House has approved $95 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel

U.S. and Ukraine flags fly outside U.S. Capitol as House votes on aid
The Senate will vote on the package Tuesday and Biden said he will sign it immediately
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday thanked the U.S. House for passing long-delayed military aid. Saturday's 311-112 vote, with all 112 no votes coming from Republicans, joined $60.8 billion for Ukraine with $17 billion for Israel and $8 billion for Indo-Pacific allies in a $95 billion package approved in separate parts.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

