Outgunned Ukraine could fall, US general warns

Without more US aid, Ukraine is at risk of losing the war

US Gen. Christopher Cavoli
Ukraine is "now being outshot by the Russian side five to one," said Gen. Christopher Cavoli
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The top U.S. commander in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, told a House panel Wednesday that Ukraine is at serious risk of losing its country to Russia unless the U.S. resumes providing Kyiv with two critical tools: artillery shells and interceptor missiles.

