Outgunned Ukraine could fall, US general warns

What happened

The top U.S. commander in Europe, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, told a House panel Wednesday that Ukraine is at serious risk of losing its country to Russia unless the U.S. resumes providing Kyiv with two critical tools: artillery shells and interceptor missiles.

Who said what

Ukraine is "now being outshot by the Russian side five to one," and "that will immediately go to 10 to one in a matter of weeks," Cavoli said. "The side that can't shoot back loses."

"If Kyiv falls, it could imperil Ukraine's Baltic NATO member neighbors and potentially drag U.S. troops into a prolonged European war," The Associated Press said. Cavoli's warning was the latest "sobering assessment" of the dangers of House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) six-month blockade of $60 billion for Ukraine, The New York Times said.

What next?

Johnson said lawmakers are "actively" discussing "a path forward" on Ukraine aid. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said she knows Johnson is "at risk of losing his job" from hard-right Republicans if he brings it up for a vote, "but that's what leadership is — it's the big boy pants and making tough choices."