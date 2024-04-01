Johnson vows Ukraine aid vote, details to come

House Speaker Mike Johnson will bring a Ukraine aid bill to the floor

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)
How Mike Johnson handles Ukraine funding could determine whether he keeps his job
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will bring a Ukraine aid bill to the floor after the House returns April 9, Johnson said Sunday.

