Raygun: heir to Eddie the Eagle?

Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn has become 'a worldwide meme'

Rachel Gunn competing in Breakdancing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, France.
Gunn, known in the sport as B-Girl Raygun, received a score of zero in her dance battles
(Image credit: Getty Images_DeFodi Images)
By
published

In the wake of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn has become "one of its highest-profile competitors", said Palmer Haasch in Business Insider. It's not because of a record or a gold medal. Gunn, 36, known in the sport as B-Girl Raygun, received a score of zero in her dance battles against three opponents, and did not progress past the first round. But her unique routine, in which, dressed in a green and gold Australia tracksuit, she thrashed her arms around, kangaroo-hopped, and slithered across the floor like a snake, led to an onslaught of ridicule, and a flood of parodies. She's now "a worldwide meme".

An Olympic loser

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Paris Olympics 2024 Breakdancing Talking Point Summer Olympics Sports From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸