Raygun: heir to Eddie the Eagle?
Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn has become 'a worldwide meme'
In the wake of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn has become "one of its highest-profile competitors", said Palmer Haasch in Business Insider. It's not because of a record or a gold medal. Gunn, 36, known in the sport as B-Girl Raygun, received a score of zero in her dance battles against three opponents, and did not progress past the first round. But her unique routine, in which, dressed in a green and gold Australia tracksuit, she thrashed her arms around, kangaroo-hopped, and slithered across the floor like a snake, led to an onslaught of ridicule, and a flood of parodies. She's now "a worldwide meme".
An Olympic loser
If you haven't already seen Raygun's routine, it's "joyous", said Sarah Ditum in The Times. "The weird, toddler-esque flopping and flailing. The kangaroo hops (to remind you she is Australian). The look of intense and solemn concentration as she did all this." Disappointingly, she has not embraced her "new-found fame". Raygun took to Instagram to say that the "hate" that has been aimed at her since has been "devastating", and to peevishly corrected her detractors on points of detail: she didn't technically receive zero points, she got zero votes from the panel of nine judges. But then I suspect Gunn is a little "po-faced" all round. She is a lecturer in media studies at Macquarie University and her papers include "Re-articulating gender norms through breakdancing".
I feel for her, said Graham Watts in The Spectator. As she put it, she worked her "butt off" to get to the Olympics, and now she's a global laughing stock. Not only that, but she has been blamed for getting breakdancing chucked out of the Olympics (a decision made months ago), and even accused of cheating to qualify. As for the routine: well, she tried to win on originality and humour against younger and more athletic opponents, and it didn't work. Don't worry too much about her, said Dee Madigan in The Guardian. The world loves an Olympic loser. Remember Eric the Eel's disastrous 100m swim at the Sydney Games? "He's now the official coach of Equatorial Guinea." Eddie the Eagle? He "laughed all the way to the bank". For Raygun, I foresee a lucrative future in advertising and reality TV.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 vibe-shifting cartoons about the DNC
Cartoons Artists take on campaign contrasts, Biden's popularity, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: August 24, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: August 24, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Graham Thorpe obituary: 'chameleon' batsman with 100 England caps
In depth Cricketer's 'bottle in abundance' endeared him to fans
By The Week UK Published
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Boxing at the Olympics: the row over sexual differences
Talking Point Controversy over Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting shines a spotlight on the murky world of gender testing – and the IOC's inaction
By The Week UK Published
-
Lyles wins Olympic bronze in 200m, with Covid
Speed Read American sprinter Noah Lyles collapsed after his race and later revealed he had tested positive for Covid
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
And the gold goes to the wackiest events of Olympics past
The Explainer Prior games have included contests like pigeon shooting and hot air ballooning
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Has geopolitical wrestling overshadowed the Olympics?
Today's Big Question Global political tensions and culture war issues have loomed large in Paris
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Biles takes all-around gold at Olympics
Speed Read Simone Biles won the women's Olympic all-around gymnastics competition in the Paris Games
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The viral stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics
The Explainer From 'Olympic Love Island' to Norway's 'Muffin man', the winners of the Paris Games aren't always on the podium
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published