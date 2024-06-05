What is at stake in the EU elections?

Right-wing parties are on the rise

Photo composite of Ursula von der Leyen, Giorgia Meloni, Marine Le Pen and an EU flag
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

European voters "may be about to elect their most right-wing parliament in history," said CNBC. Voters in 27 nations this week will choose 720 members for five-year terms in the EU Parliament — and as with much of the rest of the world, the results are expected to reflect a surge of nationalist anti-immigrant sentiment on the continent. The parliament has traditionally "been led by a strong majority of centrist parties," but expected gains for parties that include Italy's Giorgia Meloni and France's Marine Le Pen "have thrown this balance into question."

"The young adults now gravitating to far right aren't Nazis or xenophobic racists," Paul Hockenos said at Foreign Policy. But they are discontented with the continent's shaky post-pandemic economy. Polls show that means those young voters are abandoning left-wing outfits like the Green Party in favor of identity-driven groups like Germany's AfD. "The system still doesn't work for them," said one political scientist, "so let the other guys have a try." 

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

