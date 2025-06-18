'Is it even possible to enjoy a trip without contributing to the problem?'

'As anti-tourism protests grow in Europe, we need a rethink — but that's no reason to stop traveling'

Leah Pattem at The Guardian

After "coordinated protests across Europe last weekend, it's easy for the ethically conscious tourist to feel uncertain," says Leah Pattem. Does that "mean a golden age of tourism is over? No." Does the "complicated relationship between those who want to visit the world's most interesting places and those who live in them need a reset? Probably." This is "not just a story of tourists replacing local people; it's one of policy failure and economic imbalance."

'America needs a real plan to make homeownership affordable again'

Pierre E. Debbas at Newsweek

The "American dream of homeownership, already slipping out of reach in recent years, is now vanishing for millions," says Pierre E. Debbas, and the "housing market is under siege from all sides." Our "nation faces three interlocking crises: a massive supply shortfall, punishing interest rates, and a worsening affordability spiral." Policymakers "must create incentives for developers to build entry-level housing targeted at buyers earning around the median income in the communities where they operate."

'Trump's immigration raids hurt communities like mine'

Victor M. Gordo at Time

Every "day that immigration raids continue and federal troops are brought in to police our community, we suffer tremendously," says Pasadena, California, Mayor Victor M. Gordo. Immigrants "remain committed to building a better future for ourselves and all in our communities." They "do not want the federal government to circumvent city leaders." The U.S. "must remain united and resolute in our view that children, families, and people from every walk of life are welcome and make our community great."

'The US military doesn't march well. So what?'

The Boston Globe editorial board

Last weekend's military parade showed a "U.S. military that's clearly more practiced at fighting wars than marching in straight lines," says The Boston Globe editorial board. Marching "takes years of practice — or at least two weeks of band camp — to put the oo in goosestep." Not "marching at North Korean levels of uniformity is not a reflection of American soldiers' effectiveness." The "military's job is to win wars, not the battle of the bands."

