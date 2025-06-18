'Is it even possible to enjoy a trip without contributing to the problem?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'As anti-tourism protests grow in Europe, we need a rethink — but that's no reason to stop traveling'
Leah Pattem at The Guardian
After "coordinated protests across Europe last weekend, it's easy for the ethically conscious tourist to feel uncertain," says Leah Pattem. Does that "mean a golden age of tourism is over? No." Does the "complicated relationship between those who want to visit the world's most interesting places and those who live in them need a reset? Probably." This is "not just a story of tourists replacing local people; it's one of policy failure and economic imbalance."
'America needs a real plan to make homeownership affordable again'
Pierre E. Debbas at Newsweek
The "American dream of homeownership, already slipping out of reach in recent years, is now vanishing for millions," says Pierre E. Debbas, and the "housing market is under siege from all sides." Our "nation faces three interlocking crises: a massive supply shortfall, punishing interest rates, and a worsening affordability spiral." Policymakers "must create incentives for developers to build entry-level housing targeted at buyers earning around the median income in the communities where they operate."
'Trump's immigration raids hurt communities like mine'
Victor M. Gordo at Time
Every "day that immigration raids continue and federal troops are brought in to police our community, we suffer tremendously," says Pasadena, California, Mayor Victor M. Gordo. Immigrants "remain committed to building a better future for ourselves and all in our communities." They "do not want the federal government to circumvent city leaders." The U.S. "must remain united and resolute in our view that children, families, and people from every walk of life are welcome and make our community great."
'The US military doesn't march well. So what?'
The Boston Globe editorial board
Last weekend's military parade showed a "U.S. military that's clearly more practiced at fighting wars than marching in straight lines," says The Boston Globe editorial board. Marching "takes years of practice — or at least two weeks of band camp — to put the oo in goosestep." Not "marching at North Korean levels of uniformity is not a reflection of American soldiers' effectiveness." The "military's job is to win wars, not the battle of the bands."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Why are lobbyists trying to kill Trump's 'revenge tax'?
Today's Big Question Analysts say it would deter foreign investment
7 charged in LA for 'largest jewelry heist in US history'
Speed Read The purported thieves stole an estimated $100 million worth of items
ICE arrests NYC comptroller at courthouse
ICE arrests NYC comptroller at courthouse
Brad Lander was held for about four hours before being released
Trump ramps up Iran threats, demands 'surrender'
Speed Read Trump met with his top aides in the Situation Room on Tuesday
Travel ban: It's back and it's bigger
Travel ban: It's back and it's bigger
Trump revives a controversial travel ban, targeting mostly poor, nonwhite countries
'Big Oil does not accept responsibility'
'Big Oil does not accept responsibility'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
ABA sues Trump over 'law firm intimidation policy'
ABA sues Trump over 'law firm intimidation policy'
Trump has 'used the vast powers of the executive branch to coerce lawyers,' the lawsuit said
Judge orders Trump's NIH grant cuts reversed
Judge orders Trump's NIH grant cuts reversed
Trump had attempted to slash more than $1 billion in research grants
Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate
Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate
Trump claimed to have left the summit due to ongoing issues in the Middle East
Qatar's power play
Qatar's power play
The tiny Arab nation is buying friends and influence in Washington. What does it want?
Ábrego García: Why the White House blinked
Ábrego García: Why the White House blinked
Kilmar Ábrego García returns to the U.S. after being illegally deported, but his legal fight is far from over