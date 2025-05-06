'Beyond this damage lies something more insidious'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Javier Milei has been a disaster for Argentina'
Juan Grabois at Newsweek
Argentinian President Javier Milei "boasts of an economic miracle: a record fiscal surplus, a stronger currency, and surging market optimism," says Juan Grabois. But "behind these numbers lies a brutal truth." Milei is "tearing apart Argentina's social fabric and democratic institutions, leaving millions in deepening poverty and despair." The "government's much-celebrated fiscal achievements are funded by gutting institutions meant to sustain human life." Argentina is "not yet lost. But its democracy is in grave danger."
'Should we worry about American women having fewer kids?'
The Chicago Tribune editorial board
Americans are "having fewer children, and the birth rate has dropped to historic lows," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. Declining "fertility rates certainly have broader implications for the U.S." But "one of the biggest — and most misunderstood — factors in this debate is that it's become prohibitively expensive to start a family." As "policymakers try to gin up another baby boom, they should ask themselves: Are the conditions right for women to want to have more kids?"
'Trump's hypothetical Alcatraz plan is scary. This very real criminal justice move is scarier.'
Chesa Boudin and Kenneth E. Hartman at the San Francisco Chronicle
As "absurd as his Alcatraz idea sounds, no Trump proclamation is too outlandish to ignore," say Chesa Boudin and Kenneth E. Hartman. But "those concerned with Trump's plans" should "devote their most robust scrutiny to a different criminal justice effort." The DOJ "quietly terminated all funds for an effort to stop prison rape by defunding the national Prison Rape Elimination Act Resource Center." For "men and women, the reported numbers represent only a fraction of the actual sexual violence."
'A massive shared military deal may be Europe's future'
Elisabeth Braw at Foreign Policy
Sweden, Norway and Lithuania will "team up to buy hundreds of soon-to-be-manufactured CV90 combat vehicles," says Elisabeth Braw. These "kinds of deals are very difficult to execute," but these nations "may be about to set a new standard." Governments "faced with the immediate threat of Russia no longer have the luxury of insisting on a transport plane, helicopter, or infantry fighting vehicle that is perfectly suited to their preferences." Countries "also need maximum bang for their defense buck."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Hollywood confounded by Trump's film tariff idea
speed read President Trump proposed a '100% tariff' on movies 'produced in foreign lands'
-
Israel approves plan to take over Gaza indefinitely
speed read Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is 'on the eve of a forceful entry'
-
Trump offers migrants $1,000 to 'self-deport'
speed read The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented immigrants can leave the US in a more 'dignified way'
-
'Some progress is already underway'
'Some progress is already underway'
-
'The results speak for themselves'
'The results speak for themselves'
-
'The measles virus in Texas keeps spreading like, well, measles'
'The measles virus in Texas keeps spreading like, well, measles'
-
'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'
'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'
-
'Incarceration profoundly affects families and communities'
'Incarceration profoundly affects families and communities'
-
'We are not safer by sacrificing others'
'We are not safer by sacrificing others'
-
'Nearly a quarter of a billion children had their education interrupted by climate-related natural disasters'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'It is a test of Africa's will to lead, not follow'
'It is a test of Africa's will to lead, not follow'