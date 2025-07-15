'No one should be surprised by this cynical strategy'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The new nicotine product replacing e-cigarettes to addict teens'
Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post
Teen "nicotine use is finally declining again," but this is "now at risk of being undone," says Leana S. Wen. The "culprit: nicotine pouches that, like electronic cigarettes, are marketed as a less harmful alternative for adult smokers." In "reality, these products could reverse public health progress by addicting a new generation to nicotine." A "factor especially attractive to youths is the wide variety of available flavors." This "comes right out of the electronic cigarette playbook."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Lisa Murkowski, Charles Sumner, and a cowardice crisis in Congress'
Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Americans "are wondering if our flawed experiment in democracy can survive," but "something feels very different this time," says Will Bunch. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's "honesty about a climate of fear on Capitol Hill has been echoed by other colleagues." It's "like nothing you ever saw on 'Schoolhouse Rock,'" and "resembles the omerta-driven terror of the Gambino crime family." It "doesn't seem too much to simply ask that our senators and House members speak the truth about the dangers to democracy."
'The yellow BRICS road'
Ted Snider at The American Conservative
As "American hegemony continues to strain and the U.S.-led unipolar world shows signs of stress and fractures," BRICS "continues to organize and grow," says Ted Snider. It's an "international organization whose primary purpose is to balance U.S. hegemony in the new multipolar world." BRICS "does not oppose the United States," but it "does seek to end the American-led unipolar world and replace it with a world with many poles and many nations who have equal voices."
'The lingering shadow of India's painful partition'
Sam Dalrymple at Time
The "trauma of" India and Pakistan's "partition continues to define South Asian attitudes toward past, present, and future," says Sam Dalrymple. The "edgy, militarized border renders Indians and Pakistanis, who had lived together in overlapping communities before the Partition, almost completely inaccessible to one another." Despite a "ceasefire holding, even the most modest cultural and diplomatic exchanges between India and Pakistan have now vanished." Yet "Indo-Pak relations haven't always been defined by hostility alone."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Intellectual property: AI gains at creators' expense
Feature Two federal judges ruled that it is fair use for AI firms to use copyrighted media to train bots
-
Bill Moyers: the journalist who was the face of PBS
Feature A legend in public broadcasting
-
SCOTUS greenlights mass DOE firings
Speed Read The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to further shrink the Education Department
-
'We should all ask ourselves: When we laugh, who's hurting?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Trump's authoritarian manipulation of language'
Instant Opinion Vienna has become a 'convenient target for populists' | Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Alaska has the resources, but America needs the will'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The risk to educational media for children has seemingly been lost'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The way AI is discussed makes it seem like this is a necessary outcome'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'It's America that refuses to listen and learn'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How will Trump's megabill affect you?
Today's Big Question Republicans have passed the 'big, beautiful bill' through Congress
-
'We know these services are needed'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day