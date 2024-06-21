Who will win France's election of extremes?

Voters face a stark choice between far-right party and left-wing alliance as centrists lose ground

Demonstrators chant slogans and raise flares during an anti far-right rally in Nantes on 15 June
Demonstrators chant slogans and light flares during an anti-far-right rally in Nantes on 15 June
(Image credit: Romain Perrocheau / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Centrists are "at risk of being squeezed out of the vast majority of second-round run-off places" in France's upcoming parliamentary election.

Recent polls suggest the far-right National Rally and left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) are on course to take a higher vote share than President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in the first round of voting on 30 June, said the Financial Times. Candidates need the backing of at least 12.5% of registered voters in their constituency to advance to the second and final round on 7 July, which means that in many run-off races voters will face a stark choice between right and left.

