What does the NIH do?

The federal agency 'towers over' medical research. But it is facing cuts.

photo of the sign at the entrance to the National Institutes of Health
Cuts at NIH are 'going to completely kneecap biomedical research in this country'
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Like many government institutions, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) faces big budget cuts and a dramatic restructuring under President Donald Trump. The agency has had a hand in many of the major medical innovations and discoveries of recent decades.

NIH "towers over the world's medical research," said The New York Times. Medications to treat everything from AIDS to Covid-19 to obesity all have their foundations in the discoveries done by government researchers. NIH also pays for clinical trials of new treatments for "cancer, heart disease and diabetes" that have "saved lives." If you take a prescription drug regularly, "there is a 99% chance NIH was involved in the pathway to its discovery," said Dr. Francis Collins, a former director. That work now appears to be vulnerable.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸