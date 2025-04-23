Musk vows DOGE pullback as Tesla profits plunge
The Tesla SEO says he will soon step back from government matters to devote more time to the company
What happened
Tesla Tuesday reported a 71% tumble in profits and a 9% drop in revenue last quarter versus a year earlier, a steeper-than-expected decline it attributed in part to a "changing political sentiment" that "could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near term."
Who said what
Investors and shareholders have "become increasingly frustrated" with Telsa CEO Elon Musk, attributing "many of the company's woes to the upheaval he has caused in the federal government" by helming President Donald Trump's DOGE operation, The Washington Post said. Musk defended his DOGE work in a call with Wall Street analysts but said he would be "allocating far more of my time to Tesla" starting next month and spending just "a day or two per week on government matters."
Tesla's 13% drop in global vehicle sales last quarter was due to "intense competition from Chinese carmakers" and its "lack of new models," not just Musk's support of Trump and "far-right causes," The New York Times said. Musk said Tesla's future was in artificial intelligence and long-promised fully autonomous vehicles.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Tesla shares, down more than 40% this year, rose 5% in extended trading as investors took "comfort in Tesla reaffirming plans to launch more affordable models later this year," The Wall Street Journal said. But the company has not "displayed a prototype or provided many details about" this cheaper model, the Times said, and "analysts doubt" it will roll out "anytime soon."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Dozens dead in Kashmir as terrorists target tourists
Speed Read Visitors were taking pictures and riding ponies in a popular mountain town when assailants open fired, killing at least 26
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
IMF sees slump from tariffs, Trump tries to calm markets
Speed Read The International Monetary Fund predicts the U.S. and global economies will slow significantly due to the president's trade war
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Susan Page's 6 favorite books about historical figures who stood up to authority
Feature The USA Today's Washington bureau chief recommends works by Catherine Clinton, Alexei Navalny, and more
By The Week US
-
IMF sees slump from tariffs, Trump tries to calm markets
Speed Read The International Monetary Fund predicts the U.S. and global economies will slow significantly due to the president's trade war
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse stolen from eatery
Speed Read Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen while she dined with family at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Trump stands by Hegseth amid ouster reports
Speed Read The president dismissed reports that he was on the verge of firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over a second national security breach
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Hegseth reportedly shared war plans in 2nd group text
Speed Read The defense secretary sent information about an attack in Yemen to a Signal group chat that included his wife and brother
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Judge threatens Trump team with criminal contempt
Speed Read James Boasberg attempts to hold the White House accountable for disregarding court orders over El Salvador deportation flights
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
A running list of Trump's second-term national security controversies
In Depth Several scandals surrounding national security have rocked the Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
Biden slams Trump's Social Security cuts
Speed Read In his first major public address since leaving office, Biden criticized the Trump administration's 'damage' and 'destruction'
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
El Salvador refuses to return US deportee
Speed Read President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said he would not send back the unlawfully deported Kilmar Ábrego García
By Peter Weber, The Week US