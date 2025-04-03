Is Elon Musk's DOGE job coming to an end?

Plummeting popularity, a stinging electoral defeat, and Tesla's shrinking market share could be pulling the tech billionaire out of Trump's presidential orbit

Illustration of a Shiba Inu dog standing next to an animal control van
Musk and Trump have offered differing timelines for his potential exit
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
By
published

Donald Trump may be president, but ever since Inauguration Day, it's been Elon Musk who's seemingly held the power of the federal government in the palm of his hand. As a leader of this administration's DOGE effort, Musk has directed the dismantling of major government agencies and initiatives. While Trump is the one granted constitutional authority, Musk has often seemed more interested in actually wielding executive power. At least, until now.

"At some point," Trump told reporters on Monday, Musk is "going to be going back" to run his various companies, including the financially struggling Tesla car manufacturers in which the majority of his vast fortune is tied. "He wants to." A day later, Wisconsin voters delivered a stinging rebuke to Musk, decisively voting against the conservative Supreme Court candidate he had backed. This defeat was quickly followed by a Politico report that Trump had begun forecasting Musk's imminent departure to his inner circle, predicting it could take place "in the coming weeks."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

