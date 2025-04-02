Democrats win costly Wisconsin court seat

Democrats prevailed in an election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court despite Elon Musk's robust financial support of the Republican candidate

Judge Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
What happened

Wisconsin Democrats won Tuesday's hotly contested race for an open seat on the state Supreme Court. Judge Susan Crawford's victory, which cemented a liberal majority on the court, capped the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, with Elon Musk notably pouring in at least $25 million to back conservative Judge Brad Schimel. Total spending was close to $100 million. Republicans retained two House seats in Florida Tuesday, with state chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis winning a special election in former Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R) district and state Sen. Randy Fine claiming national security adviser Michael Waltz's seat.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008.  

