Why is Musk targeting a Wisconsin Supreme Court race?

His money could help conservatives, but it could also produce a Democratic backlash

Photo composite illustration of Elon Musk, Brad Schimel and the Wisconsin Capitol
Democrats may not be able to beat Trump, but 'they can still beat the hell out of Musk'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Elon Musk is throwing his weight around in national and international politics. But the world's richest man is also plowing his considerable money into state-level politics, supportining efforts to elect a conservative to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Badger State race has become a "proxy battle over the nation's politics," said The Associated Press. Musk is backing Brad Schimel, the conservative in an "officially nonpartisan contest" that will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the court. Musk is testing the legal limits: The billionaire said on X he would "personally hand over two checks for a million dollars" to a pair of voters in the race. That post was "deleted by noon on Friday," said Politico. Musk has still spent considerably. His PAC has thrown $12 million at the race, and he has additionally given the state GOP $3 million.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸