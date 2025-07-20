Elon Musk's America Party: a billionaire's folly?

One-time Trump ally has acquired a taste for political power and clearly wants more of it

Elon Musk standing in front of an American flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC
Musk's party will apparently speak for moderates who are fed up with the two main parties
"Another angry billionaire wants his own political party," said Tom Nichols in The Atlantic. In 1996, the businessman Ross Perot sought to challenge America's political duopoly with his Reform Party. In 2007, Michael Bloomberg publicly flirted with the idea of an independent White House bid. And now along comes Elon Musk, announcing his intention to set up the "America Party".

The party will apparently speak for moderates who are fed up with the two main parties and will be dedicated to stopping wasteful federal spending. The announcement was dismissed contemptuously by Donald Trump, who said that third parties "have never succeeded in the United States" and only create "total disruption and chaos".

