How successful would Elon Musk's third party be?

Musk has vowed to start a third party after falling out with Trump

Photo illustration of Elon Musk dressed as George Washington
Elon Musk could 'make a sizable impact at a time of widespread distrust'
Within the course of a few weeks, Elon Musk has gone from a close confidante of President Donald Trump to his apparent political enemy. There is no clearer evidence of this than Musk's intention to start a third-party movement to fight against the Democrats and Republicans, with Musk pledging to start the America Party if Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" passes Congress.

But while Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, certainly has the financial capital to start a new political party, it may not be effective given the strength of the two main parties in the United States.

