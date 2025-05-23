Elon Musk says he's 'done enough' political spending. What does that really mean?

The world's richest man predicted he'd do 'a lot less' electoral financing moving forward. Has Washington seen the last of the tech titan?

Elon Musk jumps on stage as he arrives to speak at a town hall event hosted by America PAC
In a matter of months, he became one of the most impactful unelected people on Earth, but Musk says he's stepping back from political spending now
(Image credit: Ryan Collerd / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

As the self-proclaimed avatar of "dark, gothic MAGA," Tesla CEO Elon Musk played a crucial role in Donald Trump's return to presidential power, both through historic cash infusions to his campaign and in determining how that power has been wielded. But Musk announced this week that he would "do a lot less" political spending in the future. News that a man who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on conservative campaigns was closing his wallet signified a potentially seismic shift in how Republicans and Democrats alike raise funds.

What did the commentators say?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸