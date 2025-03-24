Musk set to earn billions from Trump administration

Musk's company SpaceX will receive billions in federal government contracts in the coming years

Elon Musk and Donald Trump shake hands at wrestling match
'An administration actively working to benefit a business owned by the president's biggest financial backer'
What happened

Tesla stock has fallen back to where it was trading before President Donald Trump won in November and named CEO Elon Musk to lead his "Department of Government Efficiency." The Tesla slump has cost Musk a fortune on paper, but the world's richest person is now "positioned to profit off billions in new government contracts" with SpaceX, The New York Times said Sunday, even as Musk has "taken a chain saw to the apparatus of governing."

