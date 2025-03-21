Reports: Musk to get briefed on top secret China war plan

In a major expansion of Elon Musk's government role, he will be briefed on military plans for potential war with China

Elon Musk and Chinese officials inaugurate Tesla factory in Shanghai
(Image credit: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Elon Musk was scheduled to have a briefing at the Defense Department Friday on the Pentagon's top secret war plans for China, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

