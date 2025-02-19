Trump officials try to reverse DOGE-led firings

Mass firings by Elon Musk's team have included employees working on the H5N1 bird flu epidemic, US nuclear weapons programs and air safety

Elon Musk talks DOGE in the Oval Office
'The DOGE people are coming in with absolutely no knowledge of what these departments are responsible for'
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday it was trying to reverse last weekend's mass firing of employees working on the H5N1 bird flu epidemic. The layoffs were part of the weekend purge led by Elon Musk's secretive Department of Government Efficiency team, focusing on "probationary" employees hired or promoted less than a year ago. The Energy Department earlier this week struggled to rescind the firing of hundreds of employees working on U.S. nuclear weapons programs.

