Elon Musk's DOGE website has gotten off to a bad start

The site was reportedly able to be edited by anyone when it first came online

An image of the now-archived doge.gov homepage reading, &quot;This is a joke of a .gov site.&quot;
An image of the now-deleted DOGE.gov homepage reading, 'This is a joke of a .gov site'
(Image credit: DOGE.gov / Screenshot)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Elon Musk has set up a website for his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to track cuts to the federal budget — but it appeared to have a lot of trouble getting off the ground. The website went live on Feb. 12 as part of a commitment by Musk to "be as transparent as possible," but immediately appeared prone to a number of pitfalls.

The website appeared to be partially fixed once Musk discovered the problem, but not before online users were seemingly able to take advantage of it at DOGE's expense. Some are wondering if the debacle is indicative of things to come.

