What can Elon Musk's cost-cutting task force actually cut?

A $2 trillion goal. And big obstacles in the way.

Musk and Ramaswamy want to take a "chainsaw" to the federal budget
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Donald Trump has put Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in charge of slashing federal spending. Their so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) isn't actually a government department (it's an advisory body), but it could still transform government. Or it could end up doing what so many blue-ribbon commissions have done before and disappear without leaving much of a mark.

Musk and Ramaswamy want to take a "chainsaw" to the federal budget, said The Washington Post. On the potential chopping block: Everything from veterans' health care and education spending to NASA and international aid. Trump has "mandated us for radical, drastic reform of this federal bureaucracy," Ramaswamy said on Fox News. There's arguably a need to tighten the federal belt, as the national debt is approaching $36 trillion. But making big cuts "might be more difficult" than the chainsaw-wielders expect, said the Post.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

