How will Elon Musk's alliance with Donald Trump pan out?

The billionaire's alliance with Donald Trump is causing concern across liberal America

Elon Musk jumps on stage at Donald Trump&#039;s campaign rally in Pennsylvania
Trump with Musk, his wealthy cheerleader
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Elon Musk officially endorsed Donald Trump for president on 13 July 2024, shortly after the president-elect survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Since then, Musk has become Trump's most visible backer, and one of his largest donors.

He injected more than $130m of his own money into a Trump political action committee, funding advertising and get-out-the-vote operations. Many billionaires try to influence politics behind the scenes, but it is unprecedented to do it so publicly: Musk shared a platform with Trump at rallies; he even decamped from his home in Texas to Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, where he appeared at town hall events and held a $1m daily giveaway for pro-Trump voters. On election night, he watched the results come in with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

