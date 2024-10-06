The next place you'll find Starlink tech isn't a war zone — it's your airplane seat

Several major airlines are offering free in-flight Wi-Fi through the technology

Photo collage of Elon Musk holding a toy airplane with United Airlines branding on it.
While Starlink can "provide broadband internet around the world, often to remote places," scientists say "this comes at a cost."
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

SpaceX's Starlink is most recognizable for its use in war — most notably by the Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia — but the satellite service has found a new frontier in the arena of in-flight entertainment. SpaceX and its owner, Elon Musk, have long said that they hoped to use Starlink for things off of the battlefield, and airlines have been taking notice of the satellite's ability to provide in-flight Wi-Fi.

Several major carriers, including United Airlines, Air France and others have begun implementing Starlink on their planes to allow passengers to access the internet in the skies. And unlike the majority of current airplane internet packages, these airlines are offering Starlink's Wi-Fi capabilities for free.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

