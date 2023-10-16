Yes, satellites could fall from the sky

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You could be hit by a falling satellite, according to a congressional report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The report alleged that by 2035, large satellite networks like SpaceX’s Starlink could fall to the Earth and cause "one person on the planet … to be injured or killed every two years." Satellites like Starlink are meant to fall and burn up in Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their service. However, some pieces of satellite debris may not burn up and instead fall to the planet's surface, posing a risk of injury.

The Aerospace Corporation, the research group commissioned by the FAA to help produce the report, "assessed that the SpaceX spacecraft could each produce three pieces of debris of 300 grams." The group cited this as a conservative estimate, adding, "with the thousands of satellites expected to reenter, even a small amount of debris can impose a significant risk over time."

SpaceX, owned by billionaire mogul Elon Musk, called the report "preposterous, unjustified and inaccurate," claiming that it relied "on a deeply flawed analysis that falsely characterizes reentry disposal risks associated with Starlink" in a letter obtained by CNN . "SpaceX’s satellites are designed and built to fully demise during atmospheric reentry during disposal at end of life, and they do so," the letter added.

