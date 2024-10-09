What power does Elon Musk hold as a campaigner?

The world's richest man is going all in to get Donald Trump elected in November — whether it will make a difference is entirely unclear

Illustration of Elon Musk and X
Do voters care who Elon Musk wants in the White House?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

"If he loses, I'm fucked."

Those are the words of tech titan Elon Musk during a recent interview with far-right former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. The "he" in question is, of course, former President Donald Trump, whose reelection bid Musk has enthusiastically endorsed, insisting last week that "this will be the last election in America" if Trump isn't returned to office in November.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Elon Musk Donald Trump Talking Points Election 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸