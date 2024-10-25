Elon Musk is in regular contact with Putin, WSJ says
The Tesla founder has been increasingly involved in Donald Trump's presidential campaign
What happened
Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a top U.S. defense contractor with a security clearance, "has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022," The Wall Street Journal said Thursday, citing "several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials." The conversations coincided with Musk "stepping up his criticism" of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, allowing "Russia's use of X for disinformation," and increasing his involvement in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Journal said.
Who said what
U.S. officials have not raised any concerns about security breaches by Musk, one person aware of the Musk-Moscow conversations told the Journal, but "they don't love" his contacts with Putin, given the government's reliance on Musk's SpaceX rockets and satellites. The discussions "touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions," the Journal said, and at one point, Putin asked Musk to "avoid activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping."
Musk did not respond to the Journal's request for comment, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied that Putin was in regular contact with Musk. Earlier this year, Putin told Tucker Carlson in an interview broadcast on Musk's X platform that Musk was "going to do what he thinks he needs to do," and "you need to find some common ground with him, you need to search for some ways to persuade him."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Musk could "find a role in a Trump administration should he win," and his talks with Putin "could signal re-engagement with the Russian leader," in line with "Trump’s expressed desire to cut a deal over major fault lines," the Journal said. But Putin is currently "one of America's chief adversaries." Underscoring that point, the Journal reported separately Thursday that Russia had "provided targeting data for Yemen's Houthi rebels as they attacked Western ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones," causing "major disruptions to global trade" and helping "stoke instability from the Middle East to Asia to create problems for the U.S."
What next?
Musk's "Starlink could be poised to gain billions of dollars more in federal contracts and subsidies under a Donald Trump presidency," The Washington Post said, "potentially by a far larger amount" than the more than $118 million (and counting) that Musk has already "splashed out to support Trump's campaign."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'Documents link American's Harris deepfakes to Russia'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria
The Week Recommends Reboot your digestive system at this tranquil wellness retreat
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 - 25 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Harris keeps her crime policies close to the vest
The Explainer How a post-pandemic crime wave changed the Democratic nominee's priorities
By David Faris Published
-
Will Elon Musk's million-dollar election scheme pay off?
Today's Big Question By offering a million bucks to prospective voters to sign his pro-Trump petition, the Tesla billionaire is playing a risky electoral game — and a potentially criminal one, too
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Turkish aerospace firm hit in deadly 'terrorist attack'
Speed Read The attack killed five people and wounded at least 22 others
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-