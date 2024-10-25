Elon Musk is in regular contact with Putin, WSJ says

The Tesla founder has been increasingly involved in Donald Trump's presidential campaign

Elon Musk attends a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump
(Image credit: Brian Snyder / Reuters)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a top U.S. defense contractor with a security clearance, "has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022," The Wall Street Journal said Thursday, citing "several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials." The conversations coincided with Musk "stepping up his criticism" of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, allowing "Russia's use of X for disinformation," and increasing his involvement in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Journal said.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

